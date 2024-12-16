What will the impact of the UK joining free trade bloc CPTPP be?

LONDON: The Penderyn Distillery in Wales has been selling whisky for two decades. It prides itself on its Welsh origins, and exports its products to countries all around the world.

While it sometimes faces steep export tariffs, this is expected to change in some markets, with the United Kingdom officially joining the free trade bloc Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on Sunday (Dec 15).

Penderyn will be one of the businesses set to enjoy lower export tariffs in member nations like Malaysia, which over the next few years will get rid of its 80 per cent tax on British whisky.

“Alcohol doesn't always cross boundaries very easily because there are always taxes, alcohol duties and all the rest of it that you have to consider …Those things can make exporting a bit more challenging,” said the firm’s CEO Stephen Davies.

“The more we can reduce those barriers and the easier we can … trade … the better off we will be as an industry.”

The UK is the only European member in the trade grouping and the second largest economy after Japan. Other members are: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.