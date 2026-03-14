Oil-starved Cuba confirms talks with US

LA HABANA, Cuba: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed on Friday (Mar 13) that his government had held talks with the United States, which has made no secret of its desire for regime change on the communist island.



US President Donald Trump has said Cuba will be "next" on his agenda after Iran and the US overthrow of top Cuba ally, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.



In January, he placed the impoverished island under a US oil blockade, strangling its fuel supply on the basis of what he called the "extraordinary threat" posed by Cuba to the United States.



During a meeting with top Cuban authorities, broadcast live on national television, Diaz-Canel confirmed that Havana was negotiating with Washington.



"Cuban officials recently held discussions with representatives of the United States government," he said, confirming negotiations first revealed by Trump in mid-January.



"These conversations have been aimed at seeking solutions - through dialogue - to the bilateral differences that exist between our two nations," he added.



US media reports say Raul Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, a grandson of former president Raul Castro, has been holding secret talks for weeks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Cuban-American.



Rodriguez Castro was seated in the front row at the meeting addressed by Diaz-Canel.