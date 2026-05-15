Cuba calls on US to lift blockade following aid offer 

"TURN ON THE LIGHTS!"

Eastern Cuba was Thursday plunged into the latest of outages affecting the whole country, with power returning to some areas later in the day.



Oil reserves sent by Russia have now "run out," Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy told state television Wednesday, describing the situation as "very tense."



"The heat continues to rise, and the impact of the blockade is indeed causing us significant harm ... because we are still not receiving fuel."



The power crisis prompted protests on the island.



A resident of San Miguel del Padron, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Havana, told AFP that people had protested by banging pots and pans on Wednesday evening.



Several other similar small demonstrations were held in neighbourhoods across the capital, according to accounts gathered by AFP.



"Turn on the lights!" shouted residents in Playa, in the western part of the city.