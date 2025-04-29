Death toll in Iran's Bandar Abbas port blast rises to 65

Iran's ISNA news agency cited its interior minister Eskandar Momeni as saying national operations to confront the fire in Shahid Rajaee had ended and the management of firefighting had been handed over to local authorities.



"Shortcomings in regards to not respecting security protocols have been identified and some of the individuals at fault have been summoned", Momeni said, according to state media.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday ordered an investigation to "uncover any negligence or intent" behind the incident, an indication that authorities are not ruling out sabotage.