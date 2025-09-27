New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base

COPENHAGEN: Unidentified drones flew over Danish military sites, including its biggest base, overnight following a slew of earlier sightings that Copenhagen has termed a "hybrid attack", hinting at possible Russian involvement.

Neighbouring Norway was also investigating "possible sightings of drones" on early Saturday (Sep 27) near its biggest military base, Orland, where its F-35 fighter jets are parked.

Copenhagen will host a European Union summit gathering heads of government on Wednesday and Thursday.

Denmark has accepted a Swedish offer of Stockholm's anti-drone technology to ensure the meeting can proceed without disruption.

In Denmark, drones were confirmed at "several military sites", a military spokesman told AFP on Saturday, refusing to provide other details.

Danish police said "one to two drones" were observed on Friday around 8.15pm near and over the Karup military base, the country's biggest base, which houses all of the armed forces' helicopters, airspace surveillance, flight school and support functions.

Karup is also home to parts of the defence command.

Police spokesman Simon Skelkjaer said he could not comment on where the drones came from, adding: "We didn't take them down".

Police were cooperating with the military in their investigation, he said.

The Karup base shares its runways with the Midtjylland civilian airport, which was briefly closed, though no flights were affected as none were scheduled at that hour, Skelkjaer said.

In Norway, the military was collaborating with the police to determine if it was indeed drones that were observed.

"The sightings are probably drones, but the investigation will find out what it was. As of now, we're handling it as a drone sighting," a spokesman for Norway's joint headquarters, Brynjar Stordal, told AFP.

"At least two drones" flew in a restricted area near the base "for around an hour" before they disappeared, he said.

"They were not engaged by us."

Mysterious drone observations across Denmark and Norway since Monday have prompted the closure of several airports.

They followed drone incursions in Polish and Romanian territory and the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets, which raised tensions in light of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.