Long-serving US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dead at 90

WASHINGTON: Dianne Feinstein, a long-serving Democratic US senator from California and gun control advocate who spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban and documented the CIA's torture of foreign terrorism suspects, has died at 90, a source familiar with the news said on Friday (Sep 29).

Feinstein's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the news, first reported by the Punchbowl news outlet.

Feinstein was a Washington trailblazer who, among other accomplishments, became the first woman to head the influential Senate Intelligence Committee.

During almost 31 years in the Senate, she amassed a moderate-to-liberal record, sometimes drawing scorn from the left. Feinstein joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election and was reelected five times, including in 2018, along the way becoming the longest-serving woman senator ever.

"Dianne Feinstein was a force to be reckoned with," Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She was one of the most powerful voices in the Senate, and she blazed a trail for generations of women who followed her into elected office. I was so grateful to have her as my role model, my mentor, and a dear friend."

Feinstein's political career was shaped by guns.

She became San Francisco's mayor in 1978 upon the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.