‘Are they capable?’: US voters concerned over ageing presidency, lawmakers

WASHINGTON DC: Republican presidential hopefuls in the United States battled it out in their second official debate on Wednesday (Sep 27), as they vied to become the party’s nominee for the White House.

They are hoping to beat frontrunner and former president Donald Trump for the chance to take on Democrat Joe Biden, the oldest sitting president in the country's history.

Eighty-year-old Biden is running for re-election in 2024 and wants Americans to judge him on his legislative achievements.

However, polls show that voters are more focused on his age – with 77 per cent of them believing he is too old to be an effective commander-in-chief.

Biden is not the only politician facing such concerns from Americans when it comes to age – several others vying for office and a handful of lawmakers are also under scrutiny.