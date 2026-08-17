Doctors raise alarm over Trump’s push to scale back US childhood vaccinations

WASHINGTON: Doctors have warned that United States President Donald Trump’s overhaul of childhood vaccination recommendations could leave more kids vulnerable to preventable diseases.

Health experts also cautioned the changes could impose logistical and financial challenges for parents and healthcare providers.

Trump signed an executive order last Monday (Aug 10) calling for fewer childhood vaccinations, recommending immunisation against 11 diseases, down from 18 previously.

The order also backed splitting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine into three separate shots and administering them – and other vaccinations – during separate appointments.

The ‌order advances a long-standing goal of Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, an anti-vaccine activist who has promoted a link between vaccines and autism – a claim that scientists have repeatedly debunked.

Trump said the changes would provide American children with “gold-standard” protection and bring the US in line with peer nations that recommend fewer shots.