'We're back. I'm excited': Portraits of the crowd at Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON: They came from New York and Washington, North Carolina and Southern California, New Jersey and Newcastle, and even Europe and China.

Many were long-time supporters of incoming US President Donald Trump, rally veterans in MAGA hats who believe fervently in his refrain that he will "Make America Great Again." Some had never heard Trump speak before and were curious.

Some were not especially political but wanted to see history in the making. Some thought a convicted felon had no right to be in the White House and were protesting against him.