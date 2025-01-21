Here's what we know about Trump's planned executive orders

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 20) he would issue what is expected to be a flurry of executive orders and directives, as he sought to put his stamp on his new administration on matters ranging from energy to immigration.



Two sources familiar with the plans said more than 200 such orders and directives could be released in what is known internally as a "shock-and-awe" effort.



Here is what we know about the executive orders so far:

IMMIGRATION



In an inaugural address shortly after being sworn into a second term in the White House, Trump said he would declare illegal immigration a national emergency, send troops to the US-Mexico border and reinstate his "remain in Mexico" policy.



He also said he would seek to stop all illegal entries and detain all migrants caught crossing illegally as part of a sweeping immigration crackdown that is expected to include deportations.



Trump will issue a sweeping proclamation that aims to block access to all asylum seekers at the Mexico border, an incoming Trump administration official said. He will also issue an order intended to end birthright citizenship for US-born children whose parents lack legal immigration status, the official said.