Thousands gather in Washington to protest Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON: Thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday (Jan 18) to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as activists for women's rights, racial justice and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican's second term.

Some in the crowd wore the pink hats that marked the much larger protest against Trump's first inauguration in 2017. They wound through downtown amid a light rain, past the White House and toward the Lincoln Memorial along the National Mall for the "People's March".

Protests against Trump's inauguration are smaller this time, in part because the US women's rights movement seems more fractured to many activists after Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in November. Organisers predicted 50,000 would attend, while local police expected about 25,000. More than 300 other marches were planned nationwide.

Reproductive rights groups joined activists for civil rights, the environment and other causes in organising the march against Trump. He is preparing to take office on Monday, having lost his first reelection bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden, a Democrat.