Future relations between UN and US hang in balance ahead of Trump’s presidency

NEW YORK: With days to go before incoming United States President Donald Trump takes office, some analysts believe that he will not work with the United Nations to help solve global issues.

The last time the former president was in the White House from 2017 to 2021, he suspended funding for the UN health and family planning agencies and left its cultural organisation and primary human rights body.

He also labelled the UN an “'underperformer” and told the rest of the world he expected more from the global body.

Trump’s biggest frustration with the UN, however, has been the level of funding it receives from his country.

Washington is the UN's largest contributor, providing 22 per cent of its core budget and 27 per cent of the peacekeeping budget.

“Ever since it became clear that Trump was running for a second term in office, colleagues in the UN and member states here have been preparing and thinking through contingencies about the funding issue in particular,” said Daniel Forti, senior UN analyst at International Crisis Group - a non-profit, non-governmental organisation aimed at preventing and resolving deadly conflict.