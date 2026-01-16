US pressing Mexico to allow US forces to fight cartels, NYT reports

WASHINGTON: The United States is intensifying pressure on Mexico to allow US military forces to conduct joint operations to dismantle fentanyl labs inside the country, the New York Times reported on Thursday (Jan 15), citing US officials.

US officials want American forces, either Special Operations troops or CIA officers, to accompany Mexican soldiers on raids on suspected fentanyl labs, the report said, citing multiple unnamed officials.

"On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to take on the cartels," a White House official told Reuters, adding that Trump has "left all options on the table" to stop drugs from entering the country.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News last week that cartels were running Mexico and suggested the US could strike land targets to combat them, in one of a series of threats to deploy US military force against drug cartels.