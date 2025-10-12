Egypt to convene global leaders, including Trump, in Sharm el-Sheikh for summit on Gaza war agreement

CAIRO: Egypt will host an international summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday (Oct 13) to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

The summit will be attended by more than 20 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the spokesperson added in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Egypt to attend the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, where leaders are expected to sign a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, his office said on Saturday.

The first phase of the plan is set to begin with the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners by Monday, marking what Britain called a "historic turning point" after two years of war.

The British leader would pay tribute to the role of US President Donald Trump and the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey in brokering the deal, his office said.

He is expected to call for continued international coordination to implement the next phase, which includes deploying a ceasefire monitoring mission and establishing transitional governance in Gaza.

Starmer will reiterate Britain's "steadfast support" to help secure the ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid.

The French President Emmanuel Macron will also travel to Egypt on Monday for talks on implementing a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.

Macron will meet regional partners to discuss the next steps in carrying out the agreement, it added.

Macron will also reaffirm France’s commitment to a two-state solution as the basis for lasting peace, security, and reconstruction in the region, the Elysee said.

TRUMP & SISI EXPECTED TO LEAD