Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting: police

WASHINGTON, DC: Eight children were killed in a shooting spree early Sunday (Apr 19) in the southern US state of Louisiana, in what police said appears to have been an incident of domestic violence.

The gunman, who was not immediately identified, was fatally shot by police after a car chase, officials said.

The incident took place in the city of Shreveport, in northwestern Louisiana.

"This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences," police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference, adding that a third residence was also part of the scene being combed by investigators.

The victims ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon said.

"Some of the children inside were his descendants," he added.

Two other people were struck by gunfire, but their conditions were not immediately known.