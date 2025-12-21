Logo
Elon Musk becomes first person worth US$700 billion after court reinstates Tesla pay package
Elon Musk attends the Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci, File)
21 Dec 2025 02:31AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2025 02:37AM)
WASHINGTON: Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has become the first person in the world with a net worth above US$700 billion, after a US court reinstated a massive stock-based pay package, according to Forbes.

Forbes’ billionaires index showed Musk’s fortune climbing to about US$749 billion late Friday (Dec 20), after the Delaware Supreme Court restored Tesla stock options worth roughly US$139 billion.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision last year that had voided Musk’s 2018 compensation deal, which was once valued at US$56 billion. The Supreme Court said a 2024 judgment that rescinded the package had been improper and unfair to Musk.

PAY PACKAGE REINSTATED

Earlier this week, Musk became the first person to surpass US$600 billion in net worth, fuelled by reports that his aerospace company SpaceX could move toward a public listing.

In November, Tesla shareholders also approved a separate pay package for Musk valued at around US$1 trillion, the largest corporate compensation plan ever. Investors backed the proposal as an endorsement of Musk’s vision to transform Tesla from an electric vehicle maker into a company focused on artificial intelligence and robotics.

Musk’s fortune now exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, by nearly US$500 billion, according to Forbes.

His wealth surge reflects rising investor optimism around Tesla’s long-term prospects, SpaceX’s valuation and enthusiasm for AI-related technologies, even as Musk’s compensation and influence continue to draw scrutiny and legal challenges.

Source: Reuters/fs

