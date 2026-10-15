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Musk suggests US govt behind any slowdown in Ukraine's Starshield system
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Musk suggests US govt behind any slowdown in Ukraine's Starshield system

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government," said Elon Musk, after Ukraine raised concerns that slower connections were affecting military communications and drone operations.

Musk suggests US govt behind any slowdown in Ukraine's Starshield system

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives to attend a state banquet with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 14, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Evan Vucci)

15 Oct 2026 05:48AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2026 06:35AM)
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WASHINGTON: SpaceX boss Elon Musk said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that any disruptions reported by Ukraine in using the Starshield satellite communications system would be the responsibility of the US government, not his company.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

Musk drew a distinction between the Starshield system, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications, and the parallel Starlink civilian satellite system, which Ukraine also deploys but is not allowed to use for offensive operations. Both were designed by Musk's SpaceX.

Musk was responding to a post on X by Ukraine's former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who said that "Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160kmh is being restored," but that "removing Starshield's speed limit entirely is now critical for Ukraine's defence".

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Fedorov then thanked Musk for his "continued support".

Ukrainian defence officials have suggested Washington is behind slower speeds reported on some internet terminals that help the country's military hit Russian-occupied territory and operate interceptor drones.

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Ukraine has also accused the United States of helping Russia by failing to warn it of incoming missile strikes, with Kyiv hit by ballistic missiles for two nights in a row before air raid sirens could sound to warn people to take cover.

Trump, facing key midterm elections next month in which fuel prices are a major issue, has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries for the squeeze on supplies and increase in prices at the pump.

A senior official in Kyiv confirmed that the United States had in recent days threatened to stop providing intelligence about Russian missile launches that Ukraine uses to thwart attacks.

Trump denied doing so on Tuesday.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Starlink Elon Musk United States Ukraine
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