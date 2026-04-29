Elon Musk wanted 'keys to kingdom', OpenAI lawyer says at trial

OAKLAND, California: A high-stakes trial over the future of OpenAI got underway on Tuesday (Apr 28), with lawyers disputing whether Elon Musk was committed to ensuring that artificial intelligence be used to benefit society or instead viewed the Silicon Valley company as a vehicle to amass power for himself.



Musk, the world's richest person, is suing OpenAI, its Chief Executive Sam Altman and its President Greg Brockman, saying they betrayed him and the public by abandoning the ChatGPT maker's mission to be a benevolent steward of AI for humanity, and transforming the nonprofit into a profit-seeking juggernaut.



Bill Savitt, a lawyer for OpenAI and Altman, said it was Musk who saw dollar signs as he helped finance OpenAI's early growth and pushed it to become a for-profit business, one he might eventually lead as CEO.



Savitt said Musk wanted "the keys to the kingdom," and sued only after he failed and then in 2023 started his own AI business, xAI.



"What he cares about is Elon Musk being on top," Savitt said in his opening statement. “We are here because Mr Musk didn’t get his way at OpenAI."



OpenAI's lawyer also framed OpenAI's March 2019 creation of a for-profit entity as critical to letting it buy computing power and pay top scientists to stay competitive with Google's DeepMind AI lab.



Musk's lawyer Steven Molo told jurors in his opening statement it was the OpenAI defendants who wanted riches for themselves, as OpenAI began drawing investors including Microsoft.



"The defendants in the case stole a charity, and we're asking you to hold them accountable," Molo said during his opening statement. "It wasn't a vehicle for people to get rich."



Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX founder, is seeking US$150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, one of its largest investors, with proceeds going to OpenAI’s charitable arm.



He also wants OpenAI to revert to a nonprofit, with Altman and Brockman removed as officers and Altman removed from its board. Musk's claims include breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment.