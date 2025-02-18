EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations

LONDON: The EU's competition chief says US President Donald Trump has upended the "trustful relationship" between the United States and Europe, and that Brussels should focus on providing the predictability and stability that is lacking in Washington.

Teresa Ribera, the second most powerful official at the European Commission after President Ursula von der Leyen, told Reuters that while Europe needs to negotiate with the White House and hear its concerns on trade, it should not be pushed into making changes to laws that have been approved by lawmakers.

"We need to stick to our strengths and principles," she said in an interview in London on Monday, criticising Trump's transactional approach to politics.

"We need to be flexible but we cannot transact on human rights nor are we going to transact on the unity of Europe, and we are not going to transact on democracy and values."

Trump and other members of his government have criticised the European Union for having too many rules and characterised fines imposed on US tech companies by the EU as a form of "taxation".

Last week US Vice President JD Vance said European Union "commissars" were suppressing free speech due to clauses in the bloc's Digital Services Act that gives the EU powers in urgent situations to temporarily restrict access to an online platform or search engine.

"If there is a problem, a point of concern, please explain that. It is not like bullying - that you can expect to enter the negotiating table. That doesn't make sense," Ribera said.