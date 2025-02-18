Commentary: Shifts in trade have little to do with Trump’s tariff threats

NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s revolving door of tariff threats is roiling US markets and aggravating allies and adversaries alike.

But it is worth remembering that many of the shifts in global trade and supply chains happening today have been under way for some time, and have little to do with the president’s antics. What’s more, the big trends aren’t necessarily always what you think they are.

Take, for example, the idea of nearshoring. This is certainly happening in North America, where a tighter trade relationship between the US, Mexico and Canada over the past few years has eased reliance on China (this of course raises the question of why Trump would want to disrupt a good thing).

But at a global level, the average geographical distance of trade has actually climbed over the past decade, by about 10km a year, according to new research from the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI). The average distance a dollar of trade now travels is about 5,200km.

That’s in large part because “friendshoring” isn’t necessarily done locally. The US shifted supply to Mexico, yes, but also to Vietnam. Europe has moved away from Russian energy and towards the US - at least for now. And middle powers like Brazil, India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are finding new trade alliances around the world.

Despite many governments’ emphasis on reducing carbon load, which would argue for shorter supply chains (since transport and logistics are the second biggest source of greenhouse gases after China itself), global trade is as far flung as it has ever been.