EU targets China imports, urging small parcel fee from 2026

BRUSSELS: The EU executive urged the bloc's finance ministers meeting on Thursday (Nov 13) to impose a fee from next year on low-value orders from the likes of Temu and Shein to help tackle a flood of cheap Chinese imports.

Today, there is no levy on packages worth less than 150 euros (US$174) imported directly to consumers in the 27-nation bloc, in many cases via Chinese-founded platforms.

The European Union in May this year, proposed scrapping the exemption and imposing a two-euro flat fee on small packages that would apply from 2028.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic has now told EU finance ministers in a letter seen by AFP and dated Wednesday to agree on a temporary solution for next year.

"It is a crucial step in ensuring the European Union bolsters its position in the face of rapidly changing trade realities," Sefcovic wrote.

"This timeline is incompatible with the urgency of the situation," he added.

Sefcovic said European industries, especially retailers, have stressed that "this distortion of competition be removed without delay".

"It will be extremely difficult to explain to our businesses and citizens why the EU cannot act faster to provide a solution," he added.

The letter does not mention at what level the fee should be set, but Sefcovic said the ministers should work on a "simplified temporary customs fee and a better link of IT tools".

EU member states and the European Commission are expected to agree during Thursday's talks to scrap the duty exemption and agree on finding a temporary solution for next year.

In a draft statement seen by AFP that could still change, they will agree to "develop a simple, temporary solution to enable earlier implementation as soon as possible in 2026" to "bridge the interim period".

The aim will then be to submit the plan for approval during the next meeting of EU finance ministers on Dec 12.

Fed up with waiting, some member states have already moved forward with their own plans, including Romania, which has imposed a five-euro fee on small parcels.