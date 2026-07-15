EU extends right to stay for Ukrainians, excludes military-age men

BRUSSELS: EU countries on Wednesday (Jul 15) agreed to extend the right for Ukrainians fleeing the war to stay until 2028, but excluded military-age men arriving in the bloc.

The European Union triggered emergency protections for Ukrainians in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion, giving them the right to live, work and claim benefits in the 27-nation bloc.

As the war grinds on through its fifth year, EU member state ambassadors approved a proposal to prolong those rights until March 2028.

But in a change requested by Kyiv to help it find much-needed manpower for the fight, the EU said the move would now not cover those subject to the military draft who arrive in the bloc.

Under Ukrainian wartime laws, men aged from 23 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country.

"Taking into account Ukraine's evolving defence needs, going forward, temporary protection will be granted only to those who satisfy their military obligations in Ukraine," the EU said.

"This limitation will only apply to new applicants for temporary protection. It will not apply to those already benefiting from temporary protection in the EU."

Currently, there are around 4.4 million Ukrainians who fled the war living in the EU with temporary protection status, Brussels said.

Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic host the largest communities.

Adult men account for about 27 per cent of all Ukrainians currently benefiting from EU protection, with women making up 43 per cent of the total and minors another 30 per cent, according to EU data.

The EU last year said it was looking to transition away from the current system by giving Ukrainians a path to longer-term legal residence or helping those who want to return home when conditions improve.