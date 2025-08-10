Europe and Ukraine press US ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Trump announced on Friday that he would meet Putin in Alaska on Aug 15, saying the parties, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were close to a deal that could resolve the three-and-a-half-year conflict.
Details of the potential deal have yet to be announced, but Trump said it would involve "some swapping of territories to the betterment of both". It could require Ukraine to surrender significant parts of its territory - an outcome Kyiv and its European allies say would only encourage Russian aggression.
US Vice President JD Vance met Ukrainian and European allies in Britain on Saturday to discuss Trump's push for peace.
The Wall Street Journal reported that European officials had presented a counter-proposal, which included demands that a ceasefire must occur before any other steps are taken and that any territory exchange must be reciprocal, accompanied by firm security guarantees.
Zelenskyy said the meeting was constructive. "All our arguments were heard," he said in his evening address to Ukrainians.
"The path to peace for Ukraine should be determined together and only together with Ukraine; this is key principle," he said.
He had earlier rejected any territorial concessions, saying "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier".
French President Emmanuel Macron also said Ukraine must play a role in any negotiations.
"Ukraine's future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now," he wrote on X after what he said were calls with Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
"Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake."
"CLEAR STEPS NEEDED"
Zelenskyy has made a flurry of calls with Ukraine's allies since Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow on Wednesday, which Trump described as having achieved "great progress".
"Clear steps are needed, as well as maximum coordination between us and our partners," Zelenskyy said in a post on X earlier on Saturday.
Ukraine and the European Union have pushed back on proposals that they view as ceding too much to Putin, whose troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, citing what Moscow called threats to Russia's security from a Ukrainian pivot towards the West.
Kyiv and its Western allies say the invasion is an imperial-style land grab.
After the talks in Britain, Axios reporter Barak Ravid cited a US official as saying: "Today's hours-long meetings produced significant progress toward President Trump's goal of bringing an end to the war in Ukraine."
It was not clear what, if anything, had been agreed.
Read more:
Russian forces do not fully control all the territory in the four regions and Russia has demanded that Ukraine pull out its troops from the parts of all four of them that they still control.
Ukraine says its troops still have a small foothold in Russia's Kursk region a year after its troops crossed the border to try to gain leverage in any negotiations. Russia said it had expelled Ukrainian troops from Kursk in April.
Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, described the current peace push as "the first more or less realistic attempt to stop the war".
"At the same time, I remain extremely sceptical about the implementation of the agreements, even if a truce is reached for a while. And there is virtually no doubt that the new commitments could be devastating for Ukraine," she said.
Fierce fighting is raging along the more than 1,000 km front line along eastern and southern Ukraine, where Russian forces hold around a fifth of the country's territory.
Russian troops are slowly advancing in Ukraine's east, but their summer offensive has so far failed to achieve a major breakthrough, Ukrainian military analysts say.
Ukrainians remain defiant.
"Not a single serviceman will agree to cede territory, to pull out troops from Ukrainian territories," Olesia Petritska, 51, told Reuters as she gestured to hundreds of small Ukrainian flags in the Kyiv central square commemorating fallen soldiers.