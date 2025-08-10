UK, US hosting Western national security advisers on Ukraine

New: You can now listen to articles.
LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance will host a meeting of national security advisers from Europe and the US on Saturday (Aug 9) to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.
The meeting will be "a vital forum to discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace," Downing Street said, in an account of a phone call Saturday between Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Both leaders welcomed President Trump's desire to bring this barbaric war to an end and agreed that we must keep up the pressure on Putin to end his illegal war," the readout added.
"The Prime Minister ended the call by reiterating his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people."
It follows confirmation that Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Alaska next Friday in a bid to end the war, which was triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion.
The meeting will be "a vital forum to discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace," Downing Street said, in an account of a phone call Saturday between Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Both leaders welcomed President Trump's desire to bring this barbaric war to an end and agreed that we must keep up the pressure on Putin to end his illegal war," the readout added.
"The Prime Minister ended the call by reiterating his unwavering support for Ukraine and its people."
It follows confirmation that Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Alaska next Friday in a bid to end the war, which was triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion.
There has been no mention yet of Ukrainian participation in next Friday's summit, despite Kyiv and European capitals insisting that the war-torn country must be part of the negotiations.
However, Ukraine's national security adviser will participate in Saturday's meeting, alongside other European and American counterparts, Downing Street noted.
Vance is currently in the UK on holiday, kicking off his visit Friday by meeting Lammy at the British government's country retreat in Chevening in Kent, southeast of London.
It is understood that the United States requested Saturday's meeting to discuss the next steps in Trump's push for peace, and that it will be hosted at Chevening.
Talks are expected to last the day in Kent, according to UK government sources.
However, Ukraine's national security adviser will participate in Saturday's meeting, alongside other European and American counterparts, Downing Street noted.
Vance is currently in the UK on holiday, kicking off his visit Friday by meeting Lammy at the British government's country retreat in Chevening in Kent, southeast of London.
It is understood that the United States requested Saturday's meeting to discuss the next steps in Trump's push for peace, and that it will be hosted at Chevening.
Talks are expected to last the day in Kent, according to UK government sources.
Source: CNA
Also worth reading
Content is loading...