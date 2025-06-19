European lawmakers call for tighter controls on foreign ownership of key ports

ANTWERP, Belgium: Some European lawmakers are increasingly calling for tougher regulations on foreign ownership of critical transportation infrastructure within the European Union, amid mounting concerns over security risks.

Chinese companies currently hold stakes in more than 30 European ports - a vital component of the bloc’s trade network.

The stakes are high as about 75 per cent of goods entering or leaving Europe do so by sea. Over 800 million tons of goods passed through the continent's major ports in the third quarter of last year alone.

Essentials such as food, energy supplies and military equipment pass through these vital maritime gateways, raising alarm about their potential to be targeted in geopolitical conflicts.

CHANGING NATURE OF THREATS

Ana Miguel Pedro, a Member of the European Parliament representing the European People’s Party, flagged the evolving nature of threats to critical infrastructure.

“Threats, they don’t always come in the form of war. The modern threats are even harder to see,” she told CNA.