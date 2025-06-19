European lawmakers call for tighter controls on foreign ownership of key ports
Chinese firms own stakes in more than 30 European ports, which some European Union officials see as a security concern.
ANTWERP, Belgium: Some European lawmakers are increasingly calling for tougher regulations on foreign ownership of critical transportation infrastructure within the European Union, amid mounting concerns over security risks.
Chinese companies currently hold stakes in more than 30 European ports - a vital component of the bloc’s trade network.
The stakes are high as about 75 per cent of goods entering or leaving Europe do so by sea. Over 800 million tons of goods passed through the continent's major ports in the third quarter of last year alone.
Essentials such as food, energy supplies and military equipment pass through these vital maritime gateways, raising alarm about their potential to be targeted in geopolitical conflicts.
CHANGING NATURE OF THREATS
Ana Miguel Pedro, a Member of the European Parliament representing the European People’s Party, flagged the evolving nature of threats to critical infrastructure.
“Threats, they don’t always come in the form of war. The modern threats are even harder to see,” she told CNA.
She cited examples like GPS signal interferences and cyberattacks, as well as damage inflicted to internet undersea cables.
In November last year, two telecommunications cables were cut in the Baltic Sea within a 48-hour period, prompting suspicions of "sabotage" and "hybrid warfare". The severing was reportedly linked to a Chinese ship.
The European Commission recently raised concerns about foreign control over what it terms "critical transport infrastructure”.
It placed particular emphasis on the risks associated with sensitive information flow through ports, including details relevant to operations by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance.
Pedro is among those calling for tighter regulations.
“We need to address not only the capital but as well the controls, who has the operational access, who manages the data, who supplies the port software,” she noted.
UNEASE AROUND CHINESE FIRMS
The current unease has lately centred on Chinese firms that have a large footprint across Europe’s ports.
Companies such as COSCO and China Merchants control stakes in over 30 of the continent's biggest terminals. Such investments intensified over a decade ago, driven in part by a European port sector heavily in debt.
Last year, EU-China trade stood roughly at US$970 billion, or about a third of the world’s gross domestic product.
However, concerns over China’s alignment with Russia amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine has reportedly led to growing anxiety over potential conflicts of interest, according to a recent report by Polish think tank Centre for Eastern Studies.
“We see that strategic interests are drifting apart,” noted Konrad Poplawski, the think tank’s coordinator for connectivity and regional integration.
“Therefore, having an actor or even private entities in a strategic infrastructure under the influence of such a partner - it’s not so sustainable as before.”
One notable example is the port of Antwerp-Bruges - the second largest in Europe - which has attracted significant Chinese investment through the Belt and Road Initiative.
In a statement provided to CNA, the port said a balanced approach is needed when it comes to foreign investment, and the goal should be to effectively detect and prevent undesirable foreign interference without hindering the openness that fuels economic growth.
The need to keep trade flows open was echoed by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU. It emphasised the need to keep trade flows open, noting that security discussions should be grounded in facts.
“First of all, (the Chinese companies) were transparent. Secondly, they complied with the EU and national level laws, so we should not ignore the facts,” said the chamber’s director of communication and research Linlin Liang.
“And thirdly, it’s very important to distinguish and not to politicise the business sector and the trade sector.”
Amid recent US-China tensions over control of the Panama Canal, the issue of foreign ownership of ports has been increasingly on the radar of European officials.
As the EU weighs its options, some lawmakers are pressing for swift action to address what they see as strategic vulnerabilities in the coming months.