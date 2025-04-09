How the US-China tussle over the Panama Canal is impacting ordinary citizens

BEIJING: Shipping business owner Zhou Mei’s videos on Chinese social media application WeChat have been getting more attention lately.

The 49-year-old Chinese national regularly posts snippets of her work and family life in Panama, including views from her office of ships waiting to pass through the Panama Canal.

In recent weeks, the vital waterway – through which 5 per cent of all global shipping passes – has made headlines and, in turn, drawn viewers to Zhou.

Shortly before United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, he announced his intention to “take back” the Panama Canal from what he termed “China control”. Since then, he has ramped up calls for the US to “reclaim” it.

During a visit to Panama on Tuesday (Apr 8), US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that America will not allow China and other nations to "threaten the canal's operation or integrity".

Amid this ongoing tussle between Beijing and Washington over the strategic trade route, Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing became the latest to be caught in the middle.

Li’s logistics conglomerate CK Hutchison said last month that it planned to sell dozens of its ports, including two located at the Panama Canal, to a consortium led by American investment firm BlackRock.

The deal – worth more than US$19 billion in cash – triggered an angry reaction from Beijing, which claimed the company “betrayed” China.

All this has put the tiny country of Panama with a population of 4.5 million people on the map.