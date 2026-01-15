Europeans prepare military exercises in Greenland, Trump's ambitions undeterred

NUUK: European countries were sending small numbers of military personnel to Greenland on Thursday (Jan 15) as Denmark and its allies prepared for exercises to try to assure United States President Donald Trump of its security as he pushes to acquire the island.

A meeting of officials from the US Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday avoided the type of public humiliation meted out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but also produced no quick fix for the dispute.

"The American ambition to take over Greenland is intact," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment to Reuters on Thursday, describing a "fundamental disagreement".

"That is of course serious, and therefore we continue our efforts to prevent this scenario becoming a reality."

TRUMP CITES RUSSIAN AND CHINESE INTEREST

Trump has said the strategically located and mineral-rich island is vital to US security and that the US must own it to prevent Russia or China from occupying it. He has said all options are on the table for securing the territory, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

He says Denmark cannot ward off Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic region.

Russia said NATO's talk of Moscow and Beijing being a threat to Greenland was a myth designed to whip up hysteria and warned of the dangers of escalating confrontation in the region.

Still, any attempt to ignore Russia's interests in the Arctic would not go unanswered, a foreign ministry spokeswoman later said.

There is currently little evidence that a large number of Chinese and Russian ships sail near Greenland's coasts.

Greenland and Denmark say the island is not for sale, that threats of force are reckless and security concerns should be resolved among allies.

Prominent EU countries have backed Denmark, warning a US military seizure of Greenland could, in effect, spell the end of NATO.

Before Wednesday's meeting in the US, Greenland and Denmark said they had begun to increase their military presence in and around Greenland in cooperation with NATO allies.

Germany, France, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands have said they are sending military staff to begin preparations for larger drills later this year.

"The Danish Armed Forces, together with a number of Arctic and European allies, will explore in the coming weeks how an increased presence and exercise activity in the Arctic can be implemented in practice," the Danish Ministry of Defence said.