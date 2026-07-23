Deadly wildfires force thousands from homes in parts of Europe

ROME: Wildfires continued to sweep across swathes of Italy, France and Spain on Thursday (Jul 23), forcing thousands to flee from blazes fanned by scorching temperatures and strong winds.

Three firefighters have been killed fighting the flames as southern Europe endures another spell of severe heat, with temperatures topping 40°C in some areas.

Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by humans burning fossil fuels is making extreme weather events such as fires and heatwaves more likely, longer-lasting and more severe.

In Sicily, around 6,000 firefighters, forest guards and civil protection officials battled dozens of fires that have raged for days across the Mediterranean island despite the deployment of water-bombing aircraft.

Italian interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said a firefighter died after falling ill while battling the flames.

A spokesperson for Italy's Civil Protection Agency told AFP the situation in Sicily was "serious" and that the fires were "being fuelled by very high temperatures and very dry soil".