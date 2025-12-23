Europe’s longest urban cable car line opens, linking Paris metro network to isolated suburbs

CLOSING URBAN DIVIDES

City officials described the project as a response to widening urban divides in suburbs that lack reliable and efficient public transport options.

“It’s very good because we will save time going to work – some 30 minutes each way, so saving time every day,” said one commuter. “It’s extraordinary and we have been waiting for this for a long time.”

Construction of the C1 line officially began in 2022, following years of planning and public consultation.

The project cost around €138 million (US$162 million). While significant, authorities noted that it is substantially cheaper and faster to build than a new subway line, particularly in densely built-up areas.

Valerie Pecresse, the president of the Ile-de-France regional council, told CNA that safety concerns from residents posed a major challenge during the project.

“It’s complicated to do this type of public transport project in urban areas because there are already a lot of buildings,” she said.

“So you have to convince the residents – and the fire brigade as well because the cable car goes over a major fire station – that it is not dangerous for them, and you need the cables high enough so the public don’t have to see them.”