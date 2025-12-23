Europe’s longest urban cable car line opens, linking Paris metro network to isolated suburbs
PARIS: Europe’s longest urban cable car line – designed to connect previously isolated suburbs to Paris’ metro network – has begun operations, transforming daily commutes for thousands of residents in the French capital’s region.
The 4.5km C1 cable car line, which officially opened on Dec 13, links Creteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, passing through the suburbs of Limeil-Brevannes and Valenton, which have long experienced limited transport connectivity.
The line is expected to carry some 11,000 passengers per day, and will significantly reduce travel times for these neighbourhoods.
The full journey takes about 18 minutes, including intermediate stops, compared with roughly 40 minutes by bus or car.
CLOSING URBAN DIVIDES
City officials described the project as a response to widening urban divides in suburbs that lack reliable and efficient public transport options.
“It’s very good because we will save time going to work – some 30 minutes each way, so saving time every day,” said one commuter. “It’s extraordinary and we have been waiting for this for a long time.”
Construction of the C1 line officially began in 2022, following years of planning and public consultation.
The project cost around €138 million (US$162 million). While significant, authorities noted that it is substantially cheaper and faster to build than a new subway line, particularly in densely built-up areas.
Valerie Pecresse, the president of the Ile-de-France regional council, told CNA that safety concerns from residents posed a major challenge during the project.
“It’s complicated to do this type of public transport project in urban areas because there are already a lot of buildings,” she said.
“So you have to convince the residents – and the fire brigade as well because the cable car goes over a major fire station – that it is not dangerous for them, and you need the cables high enough so the public don’t have to see them.”
EARNING PUBLIC TRUST
The cable car is operated by Doppelmayr, an Austrian company known for building high-quality ropeway systems. It features 105 gondolas, each capable of seating up to 10 passengers.
Bernard Teiller, president of Doppelmayr France, said the firm drew on experience from similar projects in Asia.
“We have done the cable cars in Singapore. There are projects in China (and) in several cities in the Philippines that are starting up,” he added.
The C1 line is France's seventh urban cableway, with systems already operating in cities including Brest, Saint-Denis de La Reunion and Toulouse.
It is part of a broader push by European Union countries to prioritise greener public transport. These projects support the bloc’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Looking ahead, the Paris region has analysed 12 possible follow-up projects to expand the cable car network.
Still, observers said complex urban design challenges and high operational costs make it unlikely that a second Paris cable car line will be built anytime soon.