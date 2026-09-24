Europeans warn of rising Russian sabotage but see no imminent NATO attack

UNITED NATIONS: Russia is intensifying sabotage, cyberattacks and other hybrid attacks across Europe to undermine support for Ukraine, European ministers said, while dismissing concerns that Moscow is capable of launching a direct assault on NATO.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week, officials from countries on NATO's eastern flank said Moscow was increasingly using drone incursions, cyberattacks, sabotage and other covert operations to sow fear, test Western resolve and weaken backing for Kyiv.

"Europe faces a fast proliferation of sabotage attacks and airspace violations," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters. "Moscow is trying to scare Europe into winding down its support for Ukraine."

European governments increasingly see Russia's most immediate threat not as a conventional military attack, but as a campaign of covert and deniable actions aimed at unsettling Ukraine's allies and eroding Western unity as the war drags on.

Kallas said Russia appeared willing to take greater risks and argued the answer was to increase pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions, including measures targeting its "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex.

"Russia's economy is one of its weakest parts, and we need to increase the pressure on it so that they would stop this war," she said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said such activity was no longer merely a threat.

"They're not just threats; they're actual attacks," Sikorski told Reuters, citing arson, explosions, drone incursions and what Warsaw says was a deliberate cruise missile violation of its territory.