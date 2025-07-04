As Europe’s summer travel season heats up, transatlantic travel to the US declines

PARIS: Europe’s sun-soaked beaches and scenic countryside are once again bustling with activity as the peak summer season kicks into gear, with tourists from across the globe flocking to the continent in large numbers.

While many tourists from the United States have made plans to visit Europe, the flow of travellers appears to be less reciprocal.

Transatlantic travel to the US is in decline, according to aviation analysts. Bookings to the US for July have dropped 13 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Some European airlines are slashing transatlantic airfares in a bid to counter softening demand.