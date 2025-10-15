Workplaces in Europe risk losing experienced staff to menopause

LONDON: Employers in Europe are being urged to do more to support women going through menopause, amid warnings that a lack of understanding and flexibility is driving experienced staff out of the workforce.

A 2024 report by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) Confederation found that around 60,000 women were not employed due to menopausal symptoms, which include severe menstrual pain and heavy periods along with endometriosis, fibroids and ovarian cysts.

This translates to an estimated 1.5 billion pounds (US$2 billion) in lost economic potential each year, the study found.

Healthcare worker Hazel Hayden experienced those challenges firsthand, trying to juggle work and family while going through menopause.

The former NHS nurse struggled with the lack of flexibility and support at work, before deciding to set up her own menopause clinic in Bristol.

“I asked if I could shorten my hours, but there was no allowance for that … by the time I finished at 6.30pm in the evening I was absolutely shattered,” she told CNA.