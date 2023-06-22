Expanding Singapore’s diplomatic space a ‘fulfilling’ role for President Halimah Yacob, as final state visit concludes

DOHA, Qatar: Meeting Singaporeans based abroad and expanding Singapore's diplomatic space on state visits, has been a “fulfilling” part of her term, President Halimah Yacob said on Thursday (Jun 22) at the end of her trip to Qatar.

The four-day state visit was her last as Singapore’s head of state, after she announced last month that she will not be running for a second term in the upcoming election this year.

"As you know, I have different parts of the presidency. One is my constitutional work that I have to do. Second is the part where I deal with appointments. And the third is of course, the ceremonial part. This covers a lot under the ceremonial part,” she told reporters.