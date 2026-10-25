Explosions heard in Saudi capital as airport due to reopen

RIYADH: Explosions rang out in the Saudi capital on Sunday (Oct 25), as the kingdom was due to reopen Riyadh international airport despite repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis, has faced a barrage of strikes from the group in recent weeks.

The fighting erupted after a years-long truce between the Houthis and Yemen's Riyadh-backed government fell apart, and has shifted the focus of the wider US-Iran war.

Riyadh's international airport said flights would resume on Sunday after a two-week closure following the Houthi strikes, with the Flight Radar monitoring site showing a plane taking off early in the day.

The fighters have carried out waves of strikes on the airport, including an attack this month that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that the facility was still "unsafe" and a "military target".