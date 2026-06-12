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Facebook and Instagram suffer global outage
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World

Facebook and Instagram suffer global outage

Users in Singapore, the Philippines, India, Australia, Canada and the United States reported issues with the social media platforms.

Facebook and Instagram suffer global outage

Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone. (File photo: AP/Jenny Kane)

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12 Jun 2026 10:17PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2026 11:09PM)
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Facebook and Instagram users around the world reported issues accessing the platforms on Friday (Jun 12), according to outage tracking sites and complaints on rival social media platforms.

"We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it," the company's spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 8,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 2.10pm GMT, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

In Singapore, reports about Facebook spiked on Downdetector at about 1pm GMT.

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Facebook Messenger, as well as the main app and website, appeared to be affected. Users were shown an error message indicating that "something went wrong" and that Facebook was "working on it".

According to outage-tracking website StatusGator, users in the Philippines, India, Australia, Canada and the United States also reported issues with Meta's various applications.

An error message displayed for users trying to log in to Facebook.

The disruption adds to a series of intermittent outages affecting Meta’s family of apps in recent years, including Facebook and Instagram.

In one major outage in March 2026, Facebook and Instagram users across several countries reported being unable to load feeds or access accounts for several hours, while a separate disruption earlier that month also affected thousands of users globally.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outage.

Source: CNA/co

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