Facebook and Instagram suffer global outage

Facebook and Instagram users around the world reported issues accessing the platforms on Friday (Jun 12), according to outage tracking sites and complaints on rival social media platforms.

"We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it," the company's spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 8,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 2.10pm GMT, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

In Singapore, reports about Facebook spiked on Downdetector at about 1pm GMT.

Facebook Messenger, as well as the main app and website, appeared to be affected. Users were shown an error message indicating that "something went wrong" and that Facebook was "working on it".

According to outage-tracking website StatusGator, users in the Philippines, India, Australia, Canada and the United States also reported issues with Meta's various applications.