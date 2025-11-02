Families separated, children killed as survivors flee Sudan’s ‘apocalyptic’ El-Fasher

PORT SUDAN: Survivors fleeing Sudan’s city of El-Fasher have described horrific scenes of children being executed and families torn apart, as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) cemented control after an 18-month siege, leaving tens of thousands trapped in what Germany’s foreign minister called an “apocalyptic” crisis.

Zahra, a mother of six, told AFP her teenage sons were taken by RSF fighters as she fled. “I don’t know if my son Mohamed is dead or alive. They took all the boys,” she said by satellite phone from Tawila. Another survivor, Adam, said two of his sons, aged 17 and 21, were killed in front of him.

The RSF’s capture of El-Fasher, the last army-held city in Darfur, has prompted reports of mass executions, sexual violence and kidnappings. The UN said more than 65,000 people have fled since Sunday, but tens of thousands remain trapped, with Doctors Without Borders warning that many may be “dead, captured, or in hiding.”