FBI raids homes after two National Guard members shot near White House

WASHINGTON: The FBI searched multiple properties in Washington state and San Diego on Thursday (Nov 27) in what officials said was a terrorism probe into an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members, who remained in critical condition.

Investigators seized numerous electronic devices from the suspect's house in Washington state, including cellphones, laptops, and iPads, and interviewed the suspect's relatives, FBI Director Kash Patel told a news conference in Washington DC.

US Attorney for Washington DC Jeanine Pirro identified the two wounded Guard members as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Pirro said the suspect ambushed the Guard members while they were patrolling near the White House on Wednesday afternoon. Armed with a powerful revolver, a .357 Magnum, he shot one member who fell and then shot again before firing multiple times at the second member.

SUSPECT WORKED WITH US FORCES IN AFGHANISTAN

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News the US government planned to bring terrorism charges against the gunman and seek a sentence of life in prison "at a minimum".

At her briefing, Pirro said the gunman faces three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and a charge of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

He could be charged with murder in the first degree if either of the Guard members does not survive their injuries, she said.