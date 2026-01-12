Five things to know about the Fed building renovations at the centre of Trump's fight with Powell

United States President Donald Trump's administration is threatening to bring criminal charges against Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell over cost overruns at the US central bank's headquarters complex in Washington, the latest broadside by Trump ⁠against Powell and a Fed he wants to lower interest rates dramatically.

The cost of the Fed's years-long renovation of two historic buildings has spiralled beyond the original estimates, and rose earlier this year as a new pressure point for Trump against Powell.

Here are five things to know about the project:

What are the buildings the Fed is renovating that have drawn Trump's scrutiny?

The structures are the Eccles Building, constructed between 1935 and 1937 as the Fed's headquarters, and the 1951 Constitution ‍Avenue Building, completed in 1932 for the ⁠US ‍Public Health Service and used over the years for various purposes, including in World War II to house the Combined Chiefs of Staff.

By 2018, it was transferred by the first Trump administration to the Fed to allow a ⁠renovation that would put "a vacant building back in productive use, allow the Federal Reserve Board to consolidate several leases and result in savings for taxpayers”. ‍

The 1951 Constitution Avenue Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.