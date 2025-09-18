US Fed cuts rates by quarter point, signals steady reductions ahead

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday (Sep 17) and signalled it would steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of the year, responding to weakness in the job market in a move that won support from most of President Donald Trump’s central bank appointees.

Only new governor Stephen Miran, who joined the Fed on Tuesday and is on leave as head of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, dissented in favour of a half-point cut.

The rate cut, along with projections showing two more quarter-point reductions are anticipated at the remaining two policy meetings this year, indicates Fed officials have begun to downplay the risk that the administration’s trade policies will stoke persistent inflation. They are now more concerned about weakening growth and the likelihood of rising unemployment.

The move, the first by the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee since December, lowered the policy rate to the 4.00% to 4.25% range.

“The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen,” the Fed said in its policy statement. “Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up.”

New economic projections showed policymakers at the median still see inflation ending this year at 3%, above the central bank’s 2% target, a projection unchanged from June. The unemployment forecast was steady at 4.5%, while expected economic growth ticked up to 1.6% from 1.4%.

Stocks turned modestly higher after the decision, while the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. Treasury yields were little changed, and futures markets priced in a more than 90 per cent chance of another cut at the Fed’s next meeting in late October.