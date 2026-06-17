US Fed set to hold rates steady at Warsh's first meeting in charge

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday (Jun 17) at Kevin Warsh's first meeting in charge of the central bank, with rate hikes potentially on the horizon to combat surging inflation.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policymakers began the second day of their meeting on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said, with a decision to be announced at 2pm local time (2am, Singapore time).

Republican President Donald Trump has pushed an unprecedented campaign of intimidation to pressure the Fed to lower interest rates.

However, US inflation came in at a three-year high in April, fueled by Trump's war on Iran, which saw energy prices skyrocket, with knock-on effects on a range of sectors.

With the labour market firming, Fed policymakers flagged an increased concern about inflation, and rate hikes - not cuts - are potentially in the pipeline to tame raging prices.

Warsh has backed interest rate cuts in the recent past, despite inflation remaining well above the Fed's long-term 2 per cent target - it was 3.8 per cent in April, according to the central bank's preferred gauge.

On Wednesday, however, analysts expect Warsh to join other policymakers in allowing the energy price shock to wash over the world's largest economy before making a move.

"I think he's going to be in the wait-and-see camp," said Dan North of Allianz Trade. "It's pretty hard to justify a cut when you've got inflation in the pipeline already."