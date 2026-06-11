FIFA chief Infantino defends visa handling, ticket prices on eve of World Cup

MEXICO CITY: FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the way soccer's governing body had handled visa issues ahead of the World Cup, saying on Wednesday (Jun 10) that it was working to find solutions but could not override government decisions.

Speaking on the eve of the tournament opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, Infantino addressed concerns surrounding Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was barred from entering the United States despite having a valid visa.

"It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia," Infantino told a press conference.

"We are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces. We are a sports organisation."

The case has drawn attention to immigration challenges ahead of the Jun 11-Jul 19 tournament after US authorities said Artan was denied entry because of his links to "suspected members of terror organisations".

Infantino said FIFA was continuing to work behind the scenes to resolve outstanding issues but stressed that immigration decisions ultimately rested with national authorities.

"We always try to find solutions," he said. "Sometimes to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect of finding a solution."

Asked whether visa-related controversies had made him regret selecting the US as one of the host nations, Infantino said he had no regrets.

"There are issues; it's normal for an event of this magnitude," he said. "Some come from the United States, some from Canada, some from Mexico. We deal with all of them."

The FIFA president also pointed to Iran's participation in the tournament as evidence of his organisation's efforts to navigate complex political circumstances.

"People were saying Iran couldn't come to the World Cup," Infantino said. "I promised them they will come."

He said ensuring Iran's participation despite geopolitical tensions demonstrated football's ability to bring people together.