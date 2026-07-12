Floods, landslides kill 44 in Bangladesh, leave over 1 million stranded

DHAKA: Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential monsoon rain have killed at least 44 people in southeastern Bangladesh and left more than 1 million people stranded, as authorities raced on Saturday (Jul 11) to deliver aid to devastated communities.

Bangladesh's disaster management ministry said flooding across seven districts - Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar and Habiganj - has disrupted daily life, isolated thousands of families and stranded 267,918 households.

Power outages, damaged roads and broken communication links have slowed rescue and relief efforts. Many residents have been unable to cook for days as flood waters submerged their homes, while others are struggling after thick mud covered kitchens and living spaces.

"There is still water inside our home and we have no way to cook. The dry food we had has run out, and we spend the nights in the dark with our children because there is no electricity," said Mr Nurul Islam, a resident of a flood-hit area in Chattogram.

Thousands of families are relying on dry food - flattened rice, puffed rice or biscuits that do not require cooking - along with emergency relief. Washed-out roads and damaged bridges have made it difficult for aid workers to reach some of the hardest-hit communities.