Four dead after train hits school bus in Belgium

BUGGENHOUT: A train hit a school minibus killing four people, including two children, in a "horrific accident" in northern Belgium, authorities said on Tuesday (May 26).

Another five schoolchildren were injured in the crash at a railway crossing in Buggenhout, a Dutch-speaking municipality about 25km northwest of Brussels.

"A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children," Belgium's deputy prime minister Maxime Prevot wrote on X.

Images from the scene in the Flanders region showed a badly damaged minibus lying on its side on a road next to a railway line, with tents set up by emergency workers around.

The commuter train remained halted on the tracks as forensic teams examined the site.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever posted on social media that he was "deeply moved by the horrific accident ... My thoughts go out to the affected families".

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and an investigation has been opened, the public prosecutor's office said.

Belgium's Infrabel rail agency said footage from the scene showed that the barriers at the crossing had been closed and a red light was showing at the time of the incident.

"The impact was extremely violent," Infrabel spokesman Frederic Sacre told AFP, adding that the train was travelling at 120kmh.

"The minibus was thrown about 15m into a metal pylon," he said.