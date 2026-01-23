France probes link between two baby deaths and milk formula

PARIS: French investigators are examining the deaths of two infants who had consumed baby formula products that were subject to a precautionary recall earlier this month, the French health ministry said on Friday (Jan 23).

One of the babies, who died in the town Pessac in southwestern France, had been fed with Guigoz powder milk made by Swiss group Nestle and an investigation was ongoing into the possible cause of the death, the Bordeaux prosecutor said.

The ministry said there was no evidence so far that the deaths were linked to the baby formula products.

Nestle and the privately owned French group Lactalis this month recalled batches of infant milk sold in France due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

Reuters could not immediately establish what infant formula the second baby had consumed.

Nestle said it was taking note of the ongoing investigations.

"As stated by the authorities, at this stage nothing indicates any link between these tragic events and the consumption of our products," it said in an email to Reuters.

Lactalis said it had not received any reports from the health authorities.