France's Macron, Canada's Carney announce closer ties

SAINT-PIERRE: French President Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced closer ties Sunday (Sep 20), speaking from France's tiny territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, just off Canada's Atlantic coast.

Their meeting came at a time when both countries are experiencing strained relations with the United States.

"We both believe that our countries are two great, independent nations who want to remain so," said Macron at their joint news conference.

"History remembers those who ... defend their sovereignty, those who stay true to their values," said Carney in his speech.

Earlier, both leaders had paid their respects at a monument honouring those islanders who volunteered for the Free French forces during WWII.

Carney said the moment had come to tighten bonds with France and the European Union, following up on a successful visit to Brussels, when the EU offered Canada "associate member" status.