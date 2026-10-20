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France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM
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France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said partial curfews in Paris and some other cities "contributed to calm overnight".

France to impose new curfews where necessary: PM

A man walks past a row of burnt out vehicles on Rue Yves Toudic destroyed after a nationwide protest against the "high cost of living", in central Paris on Oct 19, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Kiran Ridley)

20 Oct 2026 03:38PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2026 03:47PM)
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PARIS: France will impose new curfews in areas where needed on Tuesday (Oct 20), Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, adding that the measures introduced in several cities the previous day had "helped keep the night calm".

France was rocked on Saturday by some of its worst rioting in recent years, just six months before the country elects a successor to President Emmanuel Macron.

Accused of failing to anticipate and contain the street violence, the government has pledged to restore order, and had announced partial curfews in Paris and some other cities on Monday.

"Targeted curfews have contributed to calm overnight," Lecornu wrote on X.

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"Tonight new curfews will be decided where the situation requires it. These decisions will be made on the ground, by the prefects, in coordination with the mayors," he said.

Police confirmed the night had passed without major incidents across France.

A city hall employee removes graffiti from the Bartholdi Fountain in Place des Terreaux, in Lyon on Oct 19, 2026, two days after riots and looting occurred on the sidelines of nationwide cost-of-living demonstrations. (Photo: AFP/Olivier Chassignole)

Several cities, including Paris, the southwestern city of Bordeaux and Nice on the French Riviera, introduced partial curfews on Monday in response to urban unrest that followed weeks of student demonstrations over poor learning conditions in high schools.

While some restrictions, such as those in Paris, initially applied only for the night from Monday to Tuesday, others, particularly in Bordeaux and Nice, were set to remain in force for several days.

During the night, a helicopter flew over the French capital's Place de la Republique, one of the epicentres of the unrest, sweeping a powerful searchlight across the square to monitor compliance with the curfew.

In Lyon, despite a ban on demonstrations, around 500 people gathered on Monday evening outside the tourism office that was set on fire, to show support for shopkeepers affected by looting, according to organisers.

The word "LYON" had been spelled out on the ground with candles.

People lit candles in front of the Lyon tourist office before a partial curfew in Lyon on Oct 19, 2026, following weekend demonstrations over soaring prices degenerated into some of the worst street violence in recent years. (Photo: AFP/Olivier Chassignole)

A banner hung on a fence nearby read "Anti-Rioters Lyon" and "Doucet Resign", referring to Green mayor Gregory Doucet, an AFP journalist said.

Under pressure, the government scheduled another series of emergency meetings on Tuesday, including talks involving representatives of major social media platforms.

Finance Minister Roland Lescure pledged support measures for shopkeepers and craftspeople.

Patrick Martin, the head of France's Medef business lobby group, on Tuesday accused the state of having "failed" during the urban unrest that hit at least 3,000 businesses, according to preliminary estimates.

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Source: AFP/ec

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