France and India hail growing ties as Modi hosts Macron

"CONTRACT OF THE CENTURY"

New Delhi has sought over the past decade to reduce its dependence on Russia, its traditional main supplier of military equipment, turning to other countries while also pushing for more domestic production.



An Indian defence ministry statement last week said the proposed purchase of Rafale jets had been cleared - with "the majority" of them to be manufactured in India.



Christophe Jaffrelot, an India specialist at Sciences Po Centre for International Studies in Paris, described the potential 30-billion-euro (US$35-billion) deal for 114 Rafales as the "contract of the century".



If finalised, the jets would add to the 62 Rafales that India has already purchased.



The French presidency has voiced optimism that what it calls a "historic" agreement could be reached.



Modi and Macron also inaugurated via videoconference India's first helicopter final assembly line, a joint venture between India's Tata Group and Airbus.



The facility in Vemagal, in the southern state of Karnataka near the tech hub of Bengaluru, will manufacture the Airbus H125, the company's best-selling single-engine helicopter.



Further deals were also on the agenda, with both countries' defence ministers also holding talks on cooperation on Tuesday.



They watched on as French group Safran and Indian company Bharat Electronics Limited signed an agreement to create a joint venture to manufacture AASM Hammer guided bombs.