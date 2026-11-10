France says Iran behind 'unprecedented' cyberattacks on fridges

"IRGC CYBER UNIT RESPONSIBLE"

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that a judicial investigation had been opened against the head of Shahid Kaveh and his two deputies.



She described the entity as "an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Electronic and Cyber Centre of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-CEC)".



France's Centre for Coordination of Cyber Crises, which groups together security agencies including the intelligence services, said the unit "conducts large-scale campaigns targeting industrial equipment for the purpose of sabotage, directed primarily against Israel and the United States, but also against France and other European countries".



It named the men involved as Hamid Reza Lashgarian, who heads the IRGC-CEC cyberattacks branch of the IRGC and Reza Salarvand and Mahdi Lashgarian, who lead the Shahid Kaveh operation.



The US Treasury in 2024 announced sanctions against Hamid Reza Lashgarian and Mahdi Lashgarian as well as four other individuals over cyberattacks. It described Hamid Reza Lashgarian as a commander in the IRGC's Quds force, which handles its foreign operations.



"A hallmark of this unit's modus operandi is the use of the Persian language and IP addresses that trace back to terminals located in Iran," said the Paris prosecutor.



She said attackers had taken control of the equipment remotely via web interfaces "to initiate abnormal, indefinite defrost cycles".



Meanwhile, security alerts from sensors designed to go off when temperatures exceeded a certain threshold were "simultaneously disabled", she added.



Barrot said France had summoned the Iranian ambassador to Paris "to lodge a very strong protest against this extremely grave act".



"We will take any other necessary and proportionate measures - whether public or otherwise - to respond to this incident and deter anyone who might seek to repeat it," he added.



Speaking after Barrot, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that "our response should be strong".