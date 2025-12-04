France's Macron meets Xi for Ukraine, trade talks

BEIJING: French President Emmanuel Macron met Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday (Dec 4), where he is expected to push the Chinese leader to help secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, and discuss trade relations.

Macron and his wife Brigitte were given a grand welcome by Xi and his partner Peng Liyuan to the Great Hall of the People, where the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold weather.

Macron blew kisses to children who held flowers and welcomed the president, while a band played the national anthems of both countries.

The French president, who is visiting China for the fourth time since taking office in 2017, is also expected to meet with Premier Li Qiang before travelling to Chengdu, where two giant pandas loaned to France were recently returned.